On the Radyr

European Tour star Bradley Dredge is helping to develop future golfers in and around Cardiff by becoming an ambassador for the annual Junior Open at Radyr Golf Club.

The two-time winner on the European Tour is a proud honorary member of the club near Cardiff and is keen to help encourage young players into the sport-for-life.

“I’m delighted and thrilled to be associated with the Junior Open at Radyr,” said Dredge.

“I regularly see the juniors out on the course playing and having fun, they are the future of golf and the golf club, anything that I can do to inspire the next generation in the sport which has given me so much is an honour.”

The news is clearly a boost for the junior section at Radyr, which has been growing strongly in the last two years.

Radyr’s Junior Organiser Eryl Williams said: “With the support and encouragement from the club, committee and the members, we now have a thriving junior section at Radyr Golf Club with close to 100 junior members.

“We have a fantastic turnout for our weekly junior competitions and it is a delight to see the juniors enjoying and making new friends.

“Having such a high profile tour player as Bradley supporting our juniors – and in particular our Junior Open – is awesome, and we hope to see a packed event in August.”

Club manager Stuart Finlay explained: “Bradley has strong links to the club and as a European Tour player will be an inspiration to young junior players.

“The junior committee and members have developed the junior section to become one of the best in Wales over the past two years which, during a difficult period, is testament to the hard work and determination of those involved.

“We are honoured that Bradley has chosen to become the ambassador for our Junior Open.”

The Bradley Dredge Junior Open is being held on August 22 with three separate competitions for all handicap abilities. The open event will also be part of the Glamorgan Junior Order of Merit for 2022.