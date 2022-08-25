Clubs are investing in balconies and patios

Driven by increased demand to eat and drink outside, golf clubs have been investing in their balconies and patios in recent months, producing stunning results.

Several golf clubs have invested in outdoor dining in the last two years, driven by demand from golfers to spend more time in fresh air amid the pandemic.

The newly-refurbished balcony (pictured) at the clubhouse at St Enodoc Golf Club in north Cornwall, for example, offers members and visitors alike a stunning panoramic view across the championship course and the Camel Estuary.

Following a recent consultation within the club, the renovation of the balcony overlooking the 18th green and beyond was at the top of the list of requirements from the members.

The improvements that have been made were achieved by removing the old steel railings and replacing them with plate glass panels while the old concrete tiles were removed and instead more eco-friendly wooden decking was installed alongside a range of new outdoor furniture to give the space a more modern and fresh feel.

The balcony now has several wooden tables and chairs for eating and drinking as well as a number of more casual lounge furniture with comfortable cushions to create a more relaxed seating area from which to enjoy the view. Pot plants and cosy blankets for the cooler times of the year complete the new look.

“The members are delighted with the new balcony and regard it as a great improvement,” says Simon Greatorex, general manager at the club.

“We’re confident that it will also attract many of our visitors to stay on after their round for some refreshments whilst soaking up the view.”

Stourbridge Golf Club in the West Midlands this year launched a new patio area which adds an extra dimension to its recently upgraded bar and dining facilities.

The opening of the patio is part of an initiative to attract non-golfers and families.

Club captain Colin Bullock said: “We couldn’t open our old patio as we felt it was too small from a health and safety point of view.

“A lot of members were having to drink outside in the car park and so we thought ‘we need to resolve that’.”

The club utilised the skills of its members to complete the project, from architects drawing the plans through to tradespeople laying the patio or supplying the balustrade.

Bullock added: “There is nothing better on a late summer evening than having a drink and overlooking the view.”