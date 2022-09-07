Club may close its clubhouse due to 600% rise in energy bills
A golf club in Swindon has become the latest to say its future is uncertain due to soaring energy bills.
Last month Newburgh-On-Ythan Golf Club in Aberdeenshire set up a crowdfunder ‘to help stabilise and secure the future of the club’ due to rising energy costs, and now Broome Manor Golf Complex has said its energy bills have increased from £25,000 per year to £164,000.
Jeremy Sturgess, a director of Twigmarket, which runs the club said he was “desperate not to close” the clubhouse but the rising cost of energy was “unsustainable”.
“We are fighting for our survival,” he added. “I’ve just got the bill for September. In August we paid £8,500 and in September it’s going to go up to £12,000.”
A posting on the golf club’s Facebook page said it would be ‘suicidal’ for them to open the main clubhouse, which was making a loss anyway, following the 600 percent annual increase to the electricity bill.
‘Twigmarket will be urgently considering emergency plans to temporarily close the clubhouse until this crisis passes (or the government clarifies the support it will give businesses) to preserve cash flow and to ensure that the overall business remains solvent,’ it states.
‘The golf courses and the driving range (where all light fittings are being switched over to LEDs at a cost of £15,000 and which remains viable despite identical percentage cost increases) will certainly remain open. The golf shop will also remain open.
‘Any closure of the building, if it takes place, will be intended to be temporary. These are extraordinarily difficult times for all small businesses that consume energy and our priority is to simply remain in business so that we can continue to serve our customers, maintain employment and pay our rent and suppliers.
‘Let us pray for a warm winter and for our new prime minister to grant some timely assistance to businesses.’
Energy prices across Europe rose sharply when lockdowns were lifted, and have increased further as Russia has sharply cut its supplies of gas to Europe. Some economists have also argued that ‘green levies’ have led to energy bill inflation in recent months. Even though consumers are facing huge increases in utility bills in the UK, there is still a cap for them on the unit price of gas and electricity. However, this cap currently doesn’t apply to businesses.
New prime minister Liz Truss is expected to announce a new energy cap for both businesses and consumers this week.
I keep looking at the picture here & those panoramic views of other course & continue to wonder why we have not been able to connect the dots with this obvious energy issue that has been on the horizon of months. It is not just the gas & electricity bills for the club, but every cost, purchase & maintenance operation on your course has been & is affected by the energy crisis. Are you mowing too much grass, (every stripe costs money, more ares could be left to rough) are you really thinking about your fertiliser use, water consumption (it costs a fortune to run those pumps!) could a better management strategy saved on your chemical use, using a more natural seed selection saved on all of your inputs? I have been trying to point this out for months. Is this the point we have to seriously stop repeating what we are doing & review our maintenance & presentation strategies with a clear focus on reducing costs & saving the business?
This is surely the largest existential issue for golf clubs over the coming weeks, months and or years. Currently the help is just domestic right, but it won’t take too many 500% bills to knock things back no matter how good the take up during covid was?
I saw two people playing tennis at 9pm the other night. It crossed my mind as to the future viability of this given extortioniate costs hitting the market.
There needs to be immediate help for businesses as well as households (otherwise they will have nowhere to spend their money) and serious work done on delinking the gas and electricity rates. #energycrisis