Golf club to close down to make way for housing

A nine-hole golf club in Bolton is to close down to make way for a housing project.

According to some reports, Horwich Golf Club will close down in October 2022, although other reports say the venue has already closed. The club’s website no longer appears to be in operation.

Peel L&P acquired the club in 2012. Housebuilder Northstone Development, part of Peel, had seen plans for the golf club rejected by Bolton Council’s planning committee, which led to a public inquiry last year and a government planning inspector allowing the scheme.

Now, a planning application for the first two phases of the development has been submitted to Bolton Council, with planning officers recommending approval for it.

The first phase will see 179 homes built and the second a further 29. Another 68 homes could be built in future phases.

Jonathan England, development director at Northstone, said: “We are pleased that our revised plans for Horwich Golf Club have been recommended for approval and believe this reinforces our unique approach to design and place-making and our ambition to create quality family homes that meet a range of housing needs surrounded by acres of public green space.

“We have worked very closely with the local community to develop a scheme that not only offers exemplary design but will deliver a sustainable and vibrant neighbourhood for existing and future generations and we look forward to continuing strong working relationships with local people in the future.”

Councillor Richard Silvester has objected to the application. He said: “Bolton Council has refused two applications for the site, and although a government inspector overturned both refusals, the council should maintain its resolve and belief that it is wrong for any development to take place on the site.”