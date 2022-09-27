‘Holiday’ resident can not live permanently by Wiltshire golf course

A man who owns a holiday home overlooking Woodbridge Park Golf Club in Wiltshire has been told he can not live there permanently.

Roger Lindley purchased a plot at the venue, which came with planning permission to build a lodge, provided it was not used as anyone’s main residence.

However, he then sought permission to turn the holiday home into his primary residence.

Brinkworth Parish Council, Wiltshire Council planning officers and, now, the Planning Inspectorate, have all opposed the plan.

In its objection, the parish council stated: “This development was originally granted under government directive to increase tourism facilities in the country and the style, location and nature of the development is not in keeping with the area.

“Permission for the houses built as permanent dwellings would never have been granted in such a development outside of the village.”

Wiltshire Council planning officer Alison Williams recommended the application to remove the condition which said the lodge shall not be occupied as a persons’ main place or residence, be refused – stating circumstances have not changed since the original consent was granted.

After the decision was appealed planning inspectorate Andrew O’Doherty ruled the condition was ‘necessary and reasonable’ with particular regard to the settlement strategy and the accessibility of services and facilities’.

Mr Lindley said the decision by the three bodies was “appalling”, particularly because the lodge has an Energy Performance Certificate rating of 99 and there is a national shortage of housing.

“I find this decision appalling in the light of a shortage of domestic properties, never mind highly efficient properties,” he said.

“One would think councils didn’t want energy efficient buildings. I really find this difficult to believe and condone in these current times.”

The planning inspectorate has now reached a final verdict, stating: “Any permanent occupiers of the lodge would be likely to have a considerable reliance on private vehicles to access many services and facilities, including employment, health care, and leisure.”