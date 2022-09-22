New appointments: Anna Darnell, Peter Holland and Paul Saunders

Golf golf club operator Troon has announced a raft of promotions and new appointments at many of its facilities.

In England, one appointment of note is Anna Darnell at The Grove in Hertfordshire, who has been promoted to resort director.

Darnell, previously director of golf and leisure, is taking on greater business and strategic responsibilities across the renowned 300-acre estate. She joined The Grove in 2005 as an event sales manager after qualifying as a PGA professional from Loch Lomond, and went on to become The Grove’s head PGA golf professional and operations manager, before taking on wider leisure-related responsibilities in 2016.

She said: “Having joined The Grove 17 years ago, there hasn’t been a time or position I haven’t loved at this special property. Troon were fundamental in setting up the golf facility in 2003 and I learnt a great deal when joining the team and still continue to do so with their international knowledge.

“The Grove team continue to set the standards every day and I hope in my new role that I am able to continue to support the hotel by remaining such a special place to both play and stay, as well as support the team to grow and continuously improve.”

Also in England, The Centurion Club in Hertfordshire has welcomed Peter Holland as its new director of golf, replacing Freddie Rexstrew, who has departed for warmer climes in Oman where he has taken on the role of operations manager at one of Troon’s newest facilities, Muscat Resorts.

Elsewhere, Vattanac Golf Resort in Cambodia has appointed various new leaders within its management team: Chris Geraghty as general manager, James Durkin as golf operations manager, Rory Tinker as head golf professional and Sambath Chheang as sales and marketing manager.

Chris Geraghty said: “In all my time in the golf industry, and all the places I’ve been lucky enough to travel to and see around the world, I have never seen a place as special and as unique as Vattanac Golf Resort. It really needs to be seen to be believed. To be selected to lead the facility and work with Troon to realise the phenomenal vision of our wonderful ownership is something I consider to be a real privilege.”

Away from Troon, Palheiro Nature Estate has appointed experienced professional Paul Saunders as its new golf executive director at the golf resort in Madeira.

Saunders took up his new role in the Portuguese archipelago in September and, among his tasks, he will be responsible for overseeing a series of upgrades at Palheiro Golf over the next 12 months – including the launch of a new golf academy.

The Englishman has acquired a wealth of experience in the golf industry over the last four decades having worked in an array of managerial roles in the UK, The Netherlands and, in Portugal, at Onyria Quinta da Marinha, Pestana Beloura Golf and, most recently, Belas Clube de Campo. In addition, he has also served as a board member of both Cascais Golf and the Lisbon Golf Coast promotional bodies.

Jonathan Fletcher-Blandy, president of Palheiro Nature Estate, said: “Paul brings to our team more than 40 years’ experience in the golf and leisure industry covering resort management, sales and marketing, as well as being widely versed in all areas of golf course operations. We are all very pleased to have him join our team at this exciting phase of development and with our 30th anniversary celebrations set to start in January.”

Saunders said: “I am looking forward to working closely with Jonathan and his team. With my wife’s family coming from Funchal, I have visited the Madeira Islands on numerous occasions over the years, and I now have the opportunity to play a leading role in the progress of the estate at this magnificent destination.”