Scottish golf club forms partnership with Glasgow Rangers

Dundonald Links in North Ayrshire has announced a partnership with one of Britain’s biggest football teams.

The deal will see the golf club being marketed at Glasgow Rangers matches, while Dundonald Links will host golf days for the football club.

The partnership will commence with a number of Rangers’ former players coming to the golf course for the ‘Rangers Annual Golf Day’.

Dundonald Links will then have branding at Rangers’ home stadium, Ibrox, during matchdays as well as a number of other key events.

It’s another big moment for the golf club which, this year, has already hosted the Scottish Women’s Open – having held the men’s version of the event in 2017.

General manager of Dundonald Links, Ian Ferguson, said: “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Rangers FC, which felt like a very natural one for Dundonald Links given how passionate we both are about our respective sports and creating legacy within them.”

While Rangers’ commercial and marketing director, James Bisgrove, added: “At Rangers, we strive to associate ourselves with best in class and like-minded partners, and with the incredible course and new facilities at Dundonald, we believe the partnership fulfils this ambition.”