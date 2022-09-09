The game of golf pays its respects to the Queen

The golfing world is in mourning and has paid its respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

The UK’s longest-reigning monarch died peacefully at Balmoral Castle on Thursday afternoon at the age of 96.

Peter Forster, captain of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club, said: “We are greatly saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty today. Following her accession in 1952, Her late Majesty graciously accepted the patronage of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, as has been the custom of reigning monarchs since HM King William IV in 1834.

“Although not a golfer, Her late Majesty’s 70-year patronage of the club was a great honour for its members.

“We hold His Majesty The King and all the royal family in our thoughts at this time of mourning.”

A statement from the European Tour Group said: “On behalf of our members and everyone connected with the European Tour group and the BMW PGA Championship, it is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She truly was an inspiration to people the world over.

“Out of respect for Her Majesty and the Royal Family, play has been suspended at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club and the golf course and practice facilities will be closed.

“Further updates on the resumption of play will be provided in due course. Our deepest sympathies and condolences are with the Royal Family at this time.”

“On behalf of everyone connected with The Ryder Cup, it is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” said Ryder Cup Europe. “She truly was an inspiration to people the world over. “Our deepest sympathies and condolences are with the Royal Family.”

“In 1947, I remember being at school when the Queen and her family drove past. I vividly remember seeing her wave at us – she had grace and valor as a young lady, and that remained throughout her tenure as Her Majesty. She was a fine leader and even finer woman. Rest in peace,” wrote Gary Player.