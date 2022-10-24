Course forced to close following ‘worst vandalism in decades’

A golf course in Dundee that has suffered significant vandalism in recent years has now been hit by what its captain and a local councillor have said is the worst damage they’ve seen in decades.

Police have appealed for information regarding thefts of, firstly, buggies, in September, and then of golf course machinery in October, at Caird Park Golf Course.

About £50,000 of equipment was taken in the second raid – and the three machines were then used to plough across the course, causing major damage on the nine-hole course and forcing its closure.

Club captain Ian Gordon said: “We’re very disappointed with what’s happened over the last two to three months.

“There’s been quite a bit of damage done – this is the worst we’ve seen in 30-odd years.”

The three greenkeeping carts, each worth around £16,000, were stolen from the storage unit in the early hours of Thursday, October 13.

Gordon said he was “horrified” by the amount of damage caused to the publicly owned course, adding: “It’s so frustrating, some of the members get really angry with it.”

In the last two years, damage has included two burnt out cars found on the course.

Bosses are now looking to meet with Dundee City Council to discuss tighter security measures in a bid to keep thieves out.

“We put forward a couple of things before, asking for prevention measures, like electronic gates, so quad bikes can’t get in certain areas of the course,” said Gordon.

Councillor Daniel Coleman added: “I am deeply concerned at this dreadful vandalism at Caird Park Golf Course, along with a very substantial theft.”

Leisure and Culture Dundee said it didn’t know how long it would take to repair the damage.

Police are trying to trace those responsible and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Constable Laura Allan said: “We’re asking for anyone with information on this break-in, or if you saw anything suspicious in the Caird Park area, to come forward.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone who believes they may have seen the vehicles in question in the community or for sale.

“If you believe you can assist our investigation, please call police on 101, quoting incident 0517 of October 13. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”