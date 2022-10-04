Job alert: Amenity sales representative in Ireland

The grass is greener here

Amenity Technical Sales Representative Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland

Germinal is looking for a new team member to be part of its sales growth plan offering excellent product management advice to all sectors of the amenity industry. This is an exciting opportunity for a high calibre individual to work with a respected, leading brand in the amenity market.

What are we looking for?

  • Sales experience – proven track record or transferable skill set
  • A genuine passion for sports and the outdoors
  • A motivated attitude toward work and life

 What we offer

  • Work in a supportive high-performance team
  • Exposure to an inclusive and positive culture
  • An innovative approach to clients and service

Competitive salary, company car and pension package

Please forward your CV by email to: jointheteam@germinal.com

Closing date for applications: Friday 28th October

For full job description go to: germinalamenity.com/careers

 

<

