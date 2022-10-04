Job alert: Amenity sales representative in Ireland
The grass is greener here
Amenity Technical Sales Representative Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland
Germinal is looking for a new team member to be part of its sales growth plan offering excellent product management advice to all sectors of the amenity industry. This is an exciting opportunity for a high calibre individual to work with a respected, leading brand in the amenity market.
What are we looking for?
- Sales experience – proven track record or transferable skill set
- A genuine passion for sports and the outdoors
- A motivated attitude toward work and life
What we offer
- Work in a supportive high-performance team
- Exposure to an inclusive and positive culture
- An innovative approach to clients and service
Competitive salary, company car and pension package
Please forward your CV by email to: jointheteam@germinal.com
Closing date for applications: Friday 28th October
For full job description go to: germinalamenity.com/careers
