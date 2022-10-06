Public inquiry on ‘Ryder cup venue in Bolton’ takes place

A public inquiry into plans to convert the historic Hulton Park estate in Bolton into a golf club that could host the 2031 Ryder Cup has begun.

Previous proposals were approved by Bolton Council in 2018 and the UK secretary of state in 2020, but the council’s planning committee then refused Peel L&P’s revised plans in February 2022.

“The project would be a game-changer for Bolton and Greater Manchester, delivering around £250 million of private sector investment, creating over 1,000 jobs overall plus a range of skills opportunities, promoting health and wellbeing, and boosting local tourism and events. The plans are underpinned by bringing The Ryder Cup – the largest and most prestigious international golf championship – to Bolton, and would be complemented by regular golf, community and other events,” said a spokesman for Peel L&P.

Hulton Park remains one of only two English venues shortlisted by UK Sport and Ryder Cup Europe for an English bid for the 2031 Ryder Cup.

The inquiry, taking place at the Holiday Inn, Bolton over two days, is about placing “Bolton on the international sporting map and restoring a historic and unseen piece of the town’s heritage”, added the spokesman.

“A key part of Peel L&P’s extensive legacy plans for the championship golf course and the academy will provide Bolton and Greater Manchester with a high-quality grassroots facility including a modern driving range, learning spaces, an adventure course and a par three course, where young and inexperienced golfers can learn the game. Peel L&P has worked closely with golf bodies to create a vision for Hulton Park being a hub of inclusive golf for the country.

“The revised plans provide greater community benefits and additional transport infrastructure and reduce the level of house building within the green belt. Hulton Park would be restored and opened-up for community access for the first time in its 700-year history, delivering 15km of new and improved public walking and cycling trails for families, residents and visitors to enjoy.”

Richard Knight, director of planning and strategy at Peel L&P, said: “We’ve said it before but this is a huge opportunity for Bolton. The boost to the local economy, and the prosperity and wellbeing of local communities arising from such a project would be enormous.

“Bringing The Ryder Cup – one of the world’s premier sporting events – to Bolton would be an Olympic moment for the town, but our proposals are about so much more. There would be regular golf events but also a venue for conferencing, staycations, days out – all of which would help regenerate the area. The plans include new facilities and infrastructure for the community, and much-needed new homes with a reduced impact on the green belt than our previously approved plans.

“By opening Hulton Park to the public for the first time in history, local people will benefit from vastly improved access to greenspace including new and improved public walking and cycling trails in the historic parkland. Our successful Hulton Park Happenings events this summer – and others taking place later this month – are demonstrating the Park’s potential to host a range of community events long into the future.

“Alongside our supporters, we look forward to articulating our case for this ambitious and transformative project at the Inquiry this week. We are continuing discussions with Ryder Cup Europe and UK Sport, and if we are successful with the appeal we hope to see that process move forward quickly.”

Bolton Council’s planning committee rejected the proposal earlier this year after protesters, including the actress Maxine Peake, said it was a “housing project in golf clothing”, as the project included building over 1,000 homes.