Review: ‘Golf Research Week’

More than 150 turf professionals recently attended the very first Origin Amenity Solutions (OAS) ‘Golf Research Week’. Visitors were welcomed to learn more about the establishment of the Origin Amenity Technology Centre in Dunmow, Essex, and see first-hand the work underway in the OAS greenhouse and trials site that will bring benefit to greenkeeping practices, and to the turf management industry as a whole.

Greenkeepers and managers from across the sporting spectrum joined a number of the OAS technical team for the event which took place in mid-September. Following a warm welcome and company overview, speakers outlined how the £0.5 million investment in the technology centre is facilitating trials, research and data collection to safeguard the future of the industry – considering the impacts that the climate, environmental factors and legislative pressures are having on products and practices.

Following the talks, seven stations then provided attendees with an overview of some of the different areas of the Origin Amenity business, including a RainBird irrigation workshop and a laboratory session exploring the world of soil microbiology beneath our feet. Outside, guests were treated to a tour of the greenhouse, amenity area and trials site – the first results of which, from winter 2021, were also shared.

One of the many in attendance was Vince DeMarzo, 1st Assistant at Wildernesse Golf Club. Reflecting on the event, he said “The Origin brands are a household name in our industry, so an opportunity to get an insight into what happens behind the scenes wasn’t to be missed! It was great to see the meticulous detail that goes into producing the best products for us and discover how much research goes into them before they get to market. It was a well-organised day which reiterated with those that attended why we have so much trust in the OAS brands.”

Key to co-ordinating the event OAS Research & Development Director Geoff Fenn added, “We are really proud of the scope and quality of the scientific trial work we can conduct at Throws Technology Centre and it is exciting to be able to open the site to our friends and customers to demonstrate how we’re moving forward. We were keen for our guests to have a relaxed, educational and enjoyable day where everybody could take home some valuable information that would be beneficial for their own site.

“Based on the fantastic feedback we’ve had, we’re absolutely delighted with its success and we’re already looking forward to putting on some bigger and better events in the future.”