Rick Shiels named as Toptracer ambassador

Toptracer, the world’s number-one driving range technology provider, has announced the signing of golf’s most successful content creator, Rick Shiels, as a global ambassador.

Shiels, who has amassed more than 2.25m subscribers on YouTube over the past decade, has been a huge advocate of Toptracer technology in recent years, and is a regular user of the system at his local driving range. He has cited both the impact Toptracer has had on his children’s enjoyment of the range and the belief that the technology should be a significant tool in helping to grow the game of golf in years to come.

“Toptracer is arguably the most exciting product to come into the golf market over the last decade,” said Shiels on signing the agreement.

“My followers are well aware of the high regard in which I hold Toptracer, and how passionate I am about making the game of golf more accessible. I believe this partnership will showcase the true power of the technology to a wider and more diverse audience of golf enthusiasts across the globe.”

A key part of the agreement will see Shiels create a series of range-based events, utilising a selection of Toptracer’s network of more than 650+ ranges across the world to showcase the benefits of the system and its ability to bring a new experiential aspect to the driving range experience.

“Rick fits perfectly into our ethos at Toptracer,” said Ben Sharpe, President of Toptracer. “He is the leading innovator in his field and is determined to break down barriers and make golf more accessible to the masses. This is an exciting opportunity to partner with the world’s biggest golf content creator, and I’m sure he’ll be the perfect partner for us through 2022 and beyond.”