Saltex preview: Henton & Chattell

Henton & Chattell will be attending this year’s SALTEX event in Birmingham, the leading and largest turf management exhibition in Europe, between November 2 and 3, 2022.

The supplier of turf and garden machinery brands will be attending the exhibition to showcase four of its leading ranges – Cobra, Woodbay Turf Technologies, Billy Goat and Hansa Products.

Highlighting an impressive array of brands, the Henton & Chattell exhibit will span two large stands. This will allow visitors to explore and learn about all of the impressive innovations of each brand while showcasing a selection of products that takes turf maintenance to the next level. Cobra and Woodbay Turf Technologies will be on stand G090, while Billy Goat and Hansa Products will be located nearby on stand G070.

Cobra proudly boasts the largest powered lawnmower brand in the UK and each piece of garden machinery in the range has been expertly designed in the UK to cater specifically for the changing conditions of the British garden. With a comprehensive line-up of quality and innovative products to tackle any gardening task, Cobra brings continuous evolution to the garden machinery sector. Its other products include hedgetrimmers, grass trimmers, leaf blowers and shredders – all of which are available in petrol, battery and electric models and help gardeners create luscious green spaces.

Having acquired the exclusive UK distribution rights earlier this year, Wood Bay Turf Technologies is one of Henton & Chattell’s newest brands and is the manufacturer of golf, lawn bowling greens and other sports turf maintenance equipment. The company has been creating world-class turf maintenance equipment since 1987, with leading products in the range being the greensIRON 3900 and greensIRON 6200 turf rollers; the fds9200 multipurpose turf dethatcher and the famous tungsten carbide tipped vertical cutting blade, dynaBLADE.

Hansa Products specialises in the design and manufacture of high-quality wood chippers. The family-run business, established in the 1980s, has a strong heritage combined with constant evolution and innovation. It prides itself on the ethos of ‘providing the best chipping experience’, whether being used in a garden at home, by a landscaper, professional arborist or other commercial users. A range of Hansa products will be displayed at the show, each providing a vigorous tool for professional landscapers and gardeners to make maintenance easy and effortless. Every Hansa product is engineered and manufactured using the highest quality components to last a lifetime, including steel and durable powder coated finish with zinc shield rust protection to guarantee longevity.

Similarly, Billy Goat offers a complete line-up of product solutions for commercial, residential and municipal needs. The family-run business has designed and manufactured property clean up products with a reputation for innovation, productivity and quality. It boasts an impressive product selection, including aerators, overseeders, sod cutters, chipper-vacs, brushcutters and leaf blowers so users can pick the most appropriate machine for the right clean up application, property and season.

Members of the Henton & Chattell team will also be on hand throughout the exhibition to discuss products and arrange demonstrations of any products.