Selby Golf Club completes second of three-phase bunker project

Selby Golf Club has completed the second of its three-phase project to reposition, realign, reshape or remove every single bunker on its course, as well as create several new ones. And the feedback so far has been ‘exceptionally positive’.

In 2020 Selby Golf Club, in North Yorkshire, made the bold decision to embark on a substantial phased programme of bunker renovation and remodelling work to all 18 holes on the par 71 course, with the intention to create a uniformed and distinctive bunker style, reflective of 21st century construction, specification, aesthetics and maintainability.

In keeping with the original 1930s course design by Fred Hawtree and JH Taylor, and following an architectural review and course audit by Jonathan Gaunt of Gaunt Golf Design, a long-term vision of the course was submitted, with all existing bunkers repositioned, realigned, reshaped or removed. In addition, a number of new strategic bunkers, grassy hollows and run-offs were created, with work undertaken by John Greasley Limited.

Course manager at Selby Golf Club, Chris Goodhall said: “Following a tendering process, John Greasley were commissioned as the contractors to undertake the reconstruction and golf course alterations. They were selected due to meeting the club’s needs and priorities in terms of experience, proposed methodology and past record, as well as offering the best value for money.

“With the country in national lockdown and the golf course closed, the opportunity was taken to begin a small first phase involving five greenside bunkers. This afforded everyone the opportunity to access both design style and products used — in effect, producing a template for the two larger phases of the project. The main phase of works commenced in October 2021 and was completed in February 2022. In total 36 existing bunkers will have been retained and remodelled, 18 bunkers removed and 25 new bunkers created.”

“The unquestionable experience, expertise and professionalism of all contractors was immediately apparent,” continued Goodhall. “The personnel were highly skilled, fully trained and adept at completing work with the minimum of disturbance to the club and limited disruption to play. Their excellent work and high-quality results are proving to be a huge success, with feedback being exceptionally positive from members and visitors alike.”

The final phase of bunker works will be completed this winter, with Greasley commencing in October 2022.