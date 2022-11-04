CardsSafe – protecting golf course assets; lock in old prices today!

For almost 20 years, CardsSafe has been helping golf courses, clubhouses, restaurants and bars to securely retain their customer bank and ID cards while they run a tab or trial a product or service.

Its wireless technology has revolutionised how the leisure and hospitality industries manages its customers’ obligations. CardsSafe is trusted by over 5,000 businesses in the UK, including nationwide golf centres Foxhills, Silvermere, The London Golf Club and Redlibbets, and brands such as Hilton Hotels, Young’s pubs and Lord’s.

With CardsSafe, golf courses can safely retain bank and ID cards, offering the opportunity to up-sell in the clubhouse and protect rental equipment from becoming ‘lost’.

The wireless technology helps with customer hires, and staff can act quickly should equipment need fixing or replacing. CardsSafe also allows the team to offer its customers’ bar tabs to assist with their food and drink offers.

“CardsSafe has been a welcome addition to the London Golf Club. We utilise the system in our golf shop and spike bar and on-course with our drinks buggy. With CardsSafe, we can safely store customers’ cards whilst they enjoy their round of golf.”

Grant Rumbelow, food and beverage operations manager.

Until January 2023, CardsSafe unit rental will remain at just £9.95 per month.

Since it introduced rental contracts in 2008, CardsSafe has kept its prices as low as possible at just under a tenner a month, which has never increased. However, it plans an increase in January 2023.

The good news is that existing customers will continue to benefit from their low prices. So if you’re considering CardsSafe for your golf course, you can lock in prices at just £9.95 per month (per unit) for the duration of the contract. CardsSafe practically pays for itself.

There are many benefits to using CardsSafe:

Managing customer tabs

Helping to increase spending, therefore profits

It is a significant deterrent for walkouts and equipment being mislaid

Offers protection against credit card fraud – helps to build trust!

It pays for itself by reducing charge-back and walkouts

Wireless – no data capture is required to use

Customers have peace of mind that their bank cards are kept safely

“CardsSafe has allowed us to safely retain customers’ cards while they trial equipment on the driving range. We can trust CardsSafe and efficiently replace any lost components.”

Dani, manager at Silvermere Golf.

The question is, can you afford not to have CardsSafe as a part of your business?

More information – www.cardssafe.com

Or contact the team on 0845 500 1040