Carnoustie hit by fires AND flooding

Open Championship venue Carnoustie Golf Links has been hit by both fires and flooding in the space of less than a week.

According to STV News, a series of at least four fires caused thousands of pounds-worth of damage over three days between November 8 and November 12.

Police officers and teams from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service believe the small-scale blazes on the Burnside Course were ignited on purpose.

Bushes and shrubs were destroyed while parts of the course were damaged during each of the fires.

A police spokesperson said: “We are currently investigating a series of deliberate fires started in and around the Burnside Course at the Carnoustie Golf Links.

“Our colleagues at Scottish Fire & Rescue Service have attended four fires which appear to have been started deliberately.

“We would like to emphasise how dangerous these acts have been, as fires can take hold and spread extremely quickly.

“If you have any information that could assist us, particularly if anyone in your household has been out on these nights and came home smelling of smoke or accelerant, please call or speak to any police officer.

“Information can also be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 3694 of November 12”.

The venue was then hit by arguably even greater damage less than a week after the last fire was started.

It fell victim to a huge flood on November 18 as imagery was shared on social media of water streaming into its grounds.