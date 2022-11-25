Club Systems is on the road again!

Club Systems International (CSi) has announced that its popular roadshows will return this winter after a three-year hiatus.

Starting at Deeside Golf Club in Scotland and running until the end of March, the roadshow events will take place at 15 different golf clubs and host hundreds of club representatives across the UK and Ireland.

The CSi roadshows have always been a firm favourite and are a must for the diary for club officials. Following a sabbatical due to Covid restrictions, the team is excited to get back on the road and showcase system developments and improvements, as well giving an insight into upcoming products.

CSi will be showcasing the all-new ClubV1 Admin app, the upcoming ClubV1 redesign, as well as the new ZenDesk Customer Service platform which will give customers the best possible levels of support when they need it.

The team will be joined by ClearCourse, which recently acquired Club Systems and will look to demonstrate the benefits that it can bring to the industry, including ClearAccept, its integrated payments platform.

Ryan O’Connor, CSi’s relationship manager, commented: “Our innovative speed dating format provides representatives from every golf club with the time that they need to learn all about our new and existing products and systems.

“We pride ourselves on customer service and as such, the team are excited to meet new faces, build on existing relationships and will be on hand to answer any questions. We look forward to seeing you on the road!”

The full list of venues and dates are as follows:

Scotland

Deeside Golf Club: 29th November 2022

Royal Burgess Golfing Society: 30th November 2022

Haggs Castle Golf Club: 1st December 2022

North and North-West

Hexham Golf Club: 17th January 2023

Moor Allerton Golf Club: 18th January 2023

Rochdale Golf Club: 19th January 2023

Midlands

Hagley Golf Club: 7th February 2023

Erewash Golf Club: 8th February 2023

London & Home Counties

Betchworth Park Golf Club: 21st February 2023

London (West) – Venue TBC: 22nd February 2023

Bishop’s Stortford Golf Club: 23rd February 2023

Northern Ireland & Republic of Ireland

Holywood Golf Club: 7th March 2023

Donabate Golf Club: 8th March 2023

South-West and South Wales

Taunton & Pickeridge Golf Club: 21st March 2023

South Wales – Venue TBC: 22nd March 2023.

To register your place at one of the 15 roadshow venues, please visit clubsystems.com/roadshows