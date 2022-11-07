New plans for ‘edible’ golf venue

Proposals for a ‘world-class eco-innovation’ golf venue in Cornwall, which received international coverage, have been amended after they were refused planning permission.

The original proposal, which involved Sir Tim Smit, co-founder of the Eden Project, for Gillyflower Golf in Lostwithiel included a ‘school for agronomy’ and a brewery.

The course opened in June, receiving significant attention as it intended to devote every square metre of non-playing surface for the growing of fruit and vegetables or to encourage flora and fauna.

A marketing slogan on its website reads: ‘Book now and take a bite out of our all new golf course in Cornwall’.

However, other plans to house a horticulture, agronomy and cookery education centre along with 19 holiday lodges, a café and a new reception were refused by Cornwall Council in April.

Planning officers recommended the application for approval, saying that the benefits of the scheme outweighed the harm. But the council’s planners eventually decided against it.

The plan is now to build an aparthotel and a clubhouse.

Cornwall councillor Colin Martin wrote on Facebook: “The draft proposals I have seen clearly respond to many of the concerns raised over the previous plans: The ‘school for agronomy’ has been removed. I understand this is now to be sited in a building at Heligan.

“The brewery / cider press / distillery operations have been removed. I understand these are now to take place elsewhere. The style of the building is much more traditional, and crucially it is to be placed much further down the slope where it is less visible from both the town and the castle.

“Put simply, it is no longer claiming to be a Tim Smit world-class eco-innovation; it is simply a clubhouse with holiday lodges for Alex Smit’s golf course.”

The proposal includes a clubhouse and an aparthotel comprising 19 holiday lets. It also includes parking and access to support the existing golf course.