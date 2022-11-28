Plans for £45 million golf development in Blackpool are axed

Plans to build a £45 million adventure park on a golf course in Blackpool have been dropped due to a large increase in costs in the last two years.

Property investment company UKAP, which retains a lease of Stanley Park Golf Course, and Blackpool Council have agreed not to proceed with the development, following feasibility work that was undertaken by UKAP, at the golf venue.

The developer was planning to reduce the 18-hole course to nine holes and build an adrenalin park and holiday lodges on the other holes.

The parties are working together to secure an alternative site for the development.

The 18-hole golf course will now continue to operate in its existing format for the time being, and plans for a ‘family golf centre’ on the site are to be finalised in 2023. They will include a new range, short game practice area, redevelopment of the clubhouse and facilities to include a new retail store.

Lynn Williams, leader of Blackpool Council, said: “Following the community consultation and listening work we have done with the developer, and in light of the current economic circumstances, we have now agreed that the project is not suitable for the site.

“This project will create over 100 jobs and bring in tens of millions of investment and is still being considered for another location in Blackpool, one that will already have been designated for commercial use.

“We will continue to work together to protect this investment and job creation for the town. The main elements of design and relevant issues from the consultation can then be transferred to an alternative site so that we can benefit from the work done to date.”

Michael Simmonds, CEO of Holmes Investment Properties, which UKAP is a subsidiary of, said: “It is disappointing to have come to this decision after so much went into the project, however the 35 to 40 percent increase in costs since 2020 make the project unviable.

“Blackpool, and the surrounding area, remains an important part of our roll out plan and we are pleased that our relationship with Blackpool Council and the community will continue as we work together to secure an alternative site to deliver this exciting venture to the area.”

He added: “The family golf centre has always been an integral part of our plans and a direct benefit to Blackpool residents. The golf centre will enhance the offering at Stanley Park Golf Course, and we look forward to publishing those plans in the first quarter of 2023.”