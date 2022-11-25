Two golf clubs receive funding in order to improve

Two golf clubs have revealed they have received funding, in both cases heavily influenced by the pandemic, so they can embark on significant improvements.

Pitreavie Golf Club in Fife received money from the Carnegie Dunfermline Trust so that it could open new outdoor seating.

The Dr Alister MacKenzie-designed club, which turned 100 this year, opened the ‘centenary deck’, was bought by the trust in 1949, before being given in trust to the club.

Ewan Cameron, Pitreavie’s vice-captain, explained that the pandemic had highlighted the little outdoor space the club had – and set the ball rolling for the project.

“It has always been our intention to put down some kind of marker for the centenary as part of the year’s celebrations, so that something could also be a fixture and be relevant moving forward,” he said.

“We started to explore the financials of it, we could just about afford it, but not quite. We certainly couldn’t finish it the way we wanted.

“The trust were fully supportive of the venture to build a course here in the first place.

“The association goes the full 100 years so it’s really nice to mark that association as part of our centenary year as well.”

Gillian Taylor, CEO of the Carnegie Dunfermline Trust, said: “When the club approached us, we looked back at our minutes, and it’s a long history between the trust and the club.

“The trust actually bought the land in the 1940s, and then gave it to the golf club to provide a golf club here, so it’s lovely we’ve got that heritage, and we can still have that relationship going forward.”

Danny McArthur, sports convenor with the trust, added: “We don’t just give money to anybody; there’s got to be a real need and benefit to doing that.

“The benefit that I think this space is going to bring is it will bring more revenue to the club and make it more sustainable.”

Meanwhile, Branston Golf and Country Club in Staffordshire has secured £2.4 million in funding from HSBC UK.

The club is investing the money in a health club, swimming pool, conference facilities, a creche and a 2,000 square feet gym.

The expansion has created ten new jobs and is expected to help the club hit the £5 million revenue mark by the end of its five-year regeneration plan.

Ben Laing, managing director at Branston Golf and Country Club, said: “Consolidating the investment in one package will enable us to drive the rate and volume of all revenue streams, resulting in steady and consistent growth across all business sections. As we operate in the premium segment of the market, this investment has ensured that we can deliver the highest quality of service and facilities to all our members and customers.”

Paul Armstrong, area director at HSBC UK, added: “We’re pleased to be able to support businesses from sectors that are still recovering from the impact of the pandemic, such as Branston Golf and Country Club. The club is in a position to move forward with its exciting plans for future growth.”

Ben Lavin at Empire Finance worked with Mark Greasley, relationship manager at HSBC UK, to help secure the funding for the club.