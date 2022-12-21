Lancashire course to close as it requires ‘significant subsidy’

A Donald Steel-designed municipal golf course in Lancashire is to close due to costs.

West Lancashire Borough Council has decided that Beacon Park Golf Centre will close at the end of March 2023.

The unanimous decision was made as the authority wants to develop Beacon Country Park’s facilities and green spaces, and grow visitor numbers, states the council.

Officers will now undertake an options appraisal for future development possibilities for the site.

Councillor Carl Coughlan said: “The current golfing facility has for many years required a significant subsidy to run. The decision taken represents the beginning of the journey in West Lancashire to reshape and revitalise our health, wellbeing and leisure offer, and I am grateful for the cross-party support to help us deliver the first significant step on this journey.

“Although this decision will not be welcomed by all it is important to note that there are many high-quality golfing facilities available within a short travel distance. And during these difficult economic times, the council needs to ensure we serve the majority of our residents rather than a small minority.

“We are eager to hear residents’ thoughts on how they think the current space occupied by the golf course can be used and what they would like to see there so we’ll be ‘opening up the floor’ in a consultation as soon as is appropriate. I would like to reassure everyone that we are committed to this site remaining dedicated to health, wellbeing and leisure and that all residents’ views will be heard and will help us to shape any plans moving forward.

“Our plans will open up so many opportunities to improve Beacon Country Park for everyone and will create a more engaging, accessible green space that will rival any similar park in the north west – the potential for improvements in health and wellbeing for our residents and the income generated by increasing visitors is an opportunity we cannot ignore.”

The club’s head greenkeeper, Peter Lawton, who had only recently been praised for his work in maintaining the course, tweeted: “So after 2 years as headgreenkeeper and hard graft and alot of success with minimal resources I have been made redundant the week before Xmas! I have till March to find a job!!! The council has decided to close the course for good if anyone knows of any jobs going ect RT.”