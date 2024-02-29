Two large venues build new practice ranges

Golf clubs are redesigning their facilities to meet the modern demand to play the game. For example, two large venues, both built towards the end of the last century, have decided to build completely new practice ranges.

The Dartmouth Hotel, Golf & Spa, which last year was named amongst the top 100 resorts in the UK to enjoy a golf break at, is developing a new practice range, planned to open this summer.

In addition to its 18-hole championship golf course, which opened in 1992, and a nine-hole club course, the Devon golf resort will create a practice range on its six acres of land adjacent to the fifth and sixth holes on the Dartmouth Course. This will include road access and parking, with a grass teeing area, an artificial teeing area, a practice chipping green, and a greenside bunker which will also double up as a fairway bunker. The practice range will provide room to hit long irons and for some a driver, and will cater for up to eight individual golfers at any time.

The facility will not only enhance the golfing experience for golf club members and non-members who enjoy practice, but also gives the resort a new teaching facility which will form part of plans to grow the club’s youth academy. The practice facility and the six acres of land it sits in will also provide outdoor event space for corporate team building activities.

General manager Ian Davies said of the development: “Following the closure of the old range, considerable investment has gone into the planning and creation of this new golf practice area, which will far exceed what we could previously offer.

“It is not only a welcome addition for our 350 golf club members and local golf enthusiasts, but also for resort guests and conference delegates. We will utilise the golf range, alongside the surrounding outdoor area, to introduce a suite of new team-building activities. All making the most of the resort’s excellent golf courses and beautiful Devon countryside setting.”

Rolls of Monmouth Golf Club in Wales is also to build a driving range.

The facility, which opened in 1982, is based at The Hendre, is a registered historic park and garden, while a Grade II-listed manor house for a clubhouse.

The driving range will be based in an unused field east of the mansion house and the main drive, and planning permission has also been granted for a single storey driving range building, for coaching and practice, which will be of suspended construction to reduce the need for groundworks.

Members will be able to use the range to warm up before a round of golf and there will also be a teaching bay for the club’s golf professional to give lessons.

No lighting is planned for the driving range, which is only intended to be used during daylight hours, and existing trees from the heritage park will be used for screening.

Two stunning venues, both built during a golfing boom in the late 20th century, both capitalising on a current one.