Yamaha launches partnership with Leading Courses

Yamaha Motor Europe and Leading Courses have announced a new partnership with the golf car manufacturer sponsoring the ‘Best Facilities’ category of Leading Courses’ golfers’ choice rankings.

The rankings are an overview of the best golf courses in Europe and beyond. The facility which tops this category at the end of 2024 will be presented with a Drive² Lithium-Ion golf car fully equipped with the YamaTrack GPS software to use for one year.

Commenting on the new partnership Matt Taylerson, divisional manager, marketing, Yamaha Motor Europe N.V., Branch UK, said, “The partnership with Leading Courses allows us to align our premium products with Europe’s best golf courses as seen through the eyes of the golfers themselves.

“At Yamaha we want to become even more widely recognised as the brand of choice for premium golf cars and to share our innovations more widely with both the golfing industry and the players themselves. The quality of Leading Courses and its role as the independent voice of golfers aligns perfectly with Yamaha’s customer-centricity.”