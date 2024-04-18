The Club Company converts driving ranges into entertainment centres

The Club Company, which runs 16 golf clubs in the UK, has converted the driving ranges of eight of them into entertainment centres.

The eight ranges in England operate under the ‘Strike Shack’ brand and are powered by the latest Toptracer Range technology.

Strike Shack, which launched in 2022, combines a fun and interactive driving range experience, with many sites offering food and drink options for players within comfortable, heated bays.

Using cutting-edge ball-tracking technology with dynamic graphics and data analysis, Toptracer Range enhances the practice experience for golfers of all levels. A range of refreshing beverages, quick snacks and light bites are all available to order to the bays at several locations, ensuring an enjoyable and relaxing driving range experience.

The latest range transformations include The Warwickshire, Devon-based Woodbury Park and the group’s newest acquisition, The Club at High Legh Park.

“We are thrilled to bring the excitement of Strike Shack to even more of our clubs across England,” commented Richard Calvert, CEO of The Club Company.

“As a collection of country clubs, part of our commitment is to provide exceptional golf experiences, and with projections of over 30 million shots across our collection of Strike Shack ranges over the next 12 months we’re delighted to see these ranges becoming go-to destinations for anyone looking to improve their golf game, have fun and socialise with friends and family.”

Driving range entertainment has been a booming business in recent years with, for example, Topgolf opening its fourth facility in the UK in 2022 and BigShots Golf opening its third and fourth facilities in the UK in 2023.