BigShots set to open third and fourth venues in the UK

Having opened its second UK facility just a few weeks ago, the growing driving range entertainment centre BigShots Golf is now planning to open its third and fourth venues in the UK.

The company, which mainly operates in the USA where it has just been bought for nearly £24 million by rival Topgolf, already operates two venues, one at Northwick Park, Harrow and one at Stockley Park, Uxbridge, which opened this summer.

Now it hopes to open two new locations in Essex.

Redbridge Council has agreed to lease land in Valentines Park in Ilford to BigShots Golf to provide a driving range, while the company is also expected to open another venue in Barking.

The venues have a range of golf bays, interactive games, as well as food and drinks.

A council report states that the driving range entertainment centre will be beneficial for the Valentines Park locality. “The site will become income generating for the council and it will provide a new leisure offering in Ilford, potentially being a destination venue, and is expected to create new jobs in the area.”