Topgolf to open its Glasgow driving range before Christmas

Topgolf Entertainment Group has said a three-tiered driving range and entertainment venue will open in Glasgow next Friday.

It is the company’s fourth facility in the UK and first in Scotland.

The venue was due to open in early 2021 but was significantly delayed due to the pandemic.

‘The wait is nearly over as Topgolf’s first Scottish destination prepares to open its doors to the public on Friday 16th December at 10am,’ reads a statement.

‘The newest addition to Glasgow’s popular sport and leisure scene will open in Rutherglen, and welcome players to its modern golf and entertainment experience. Glaswegians can expect world-class entertainment along with great food and drink from the global leader in golf entertainment.

‘Think of Topgolf as a technology-enabled driving range but with so much more. Spanning across three floors, Players will be introduced to a new way of golfing that is inviting, fun and for everyone, in a country renowned as the home of golf.’

Topgolf Glasgow is powered by Toptracer technology, trusted ball-tracing technology that is seen on television at major golf events and driving ranges around the world.

Players can expect detailed feedback on their swing and to understand golf in a way they’ve never seen before.

As well as enjoying games, Players can sample US hospitality at its finest with the addition of a full bar and kitchen.

Simon Green, director of operations for Topgolf Glasgow, said: “We’ve been overwhelmed with the energy of the city in the run-up to opening the doors of our first Scottish venue. Our newly recruited ‘playmakers’ are busy training and excited to welcome in our first players ahead of Christmas.

“Those familiar with Topgolf already will recognise many hallmarks of what makes a night out here so special, including the unique games, delicious food, and party atmosphere. With our new technology in place, we really can’t wait to show Scotland what we’re all about and welcome everyone of all ages from across the country to join us.”