Vandals damage Shanklin and Sandown’s golf course

Shanklin and Sandown Golf Club has posted three shocking videos on social media of damage to its course after what’s thought to have been motorbikes rode over it.

The Isle of Wight venue said it is carrying out an investigation after a number of holes were unplayable.

A spokesperson for the club said assessments were taking place after deep grooves were etched into the ground.

On social media, commenters suggested motorbikes might be to blame for the damage.

The club told the Isle of Wight County Press the worst case scenario would see it have to relay the green – at great cost.

The matter has been reported to the police and cameras on the site are being checked, to see if they reveal more about how the damage was caused.

The club and most of its 18 holes remain open.

The videos can be seen on Facebook here, here and here.