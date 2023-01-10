West Sussex golf club hoping to relocate

A golf club in West Sussex hopes to convert its land into 480 homes, and relocate nearby.

If planning permission is approved, Bognor Regis Golf Club would retain and repurpose its clubhouse and build a new 18-hole, 72 par golf course, a nine-hole golf course, practice greens and a driving range, including a buggy compound, about five miles away.

Planning permission has been sought by Hallam Land Management.

The existing site would see the creation of surface water drainage, landscaping, habitat creation and groundworks.

The Environment Agency placed a number of conditions on its approval of plans a few weeks ago. These conditions mandate that the development is carried out in accordance with flood risk mitigation strategies, that no development can take place without a landscape and an ecological management plan is in place to ensure the protection of wildlife, and that developers provide for a five metre buffer zone along either side of watercourses on the site.