England and Wales Blind Golf sees membership surge

England and Wales Blind Golf (EWBG), the charity that provides visually impaired individuals the opportunity to train and compete in golf, is seeing a surge in membership.

The charity says its numbers have grown by more than 10 percent since just the start of this year.

A key factor in attracting new members has been two open days the charity has run at Trafford Golf Centre and The Warwickshire Golf and Country Club, which were both well attended, said charity secretary, Andy Gilford.

“The crucial thing now is to get the message out to all sectors of the golf industry that we still need help and financial support. This is in order to ensure that we can host a full season of competition as well as meeting hotel costs for both players and guides,” he stated.

“When all the Trafford pros and director Paul Styles are offering their services for free, to everyone from raw beginners to those looking to get back into the game despite their disability, you can’t help but have a terrific day,” said Gilford.

“Everything from morning coffee to lunch and prizes was donated by the centre and we had an equally great time at The Warwickshire.”

The charity is planning further open days in the south west and Cambridgeshire shortly.

About 250 people suffer from sight loss of some kind in the UK every day. The opportunity to help by introducing people of all ages to golf has assisted many to come to terms with their disability through taking outdoor exercise, meeting others and making friends rather than feeling isolated and useless, added Gilford.

“It allows the family to take part too,” he said, “be it those who already play golf or simply help by guiding when on the course or practice range.

“A 14-year old boy joined the charity last year and has taken to the game so well that he regularly goes and plays with his father at his father’s club despite being totally blind from birth.”

The charity will be showcasing its offer at a golf show at the NEC Birmingham at the end of February and will be targeting more teaching professionals to offer discounted rates to its members.

“We have great contacts around the country with some of the teaching pros refusing to charge a penny to help a visually impaired person learn the game,” he added.

“We know it’s a sacrifice for them but the rewards are massive when they see how they can help transform a person’s life. We are always looking for more.”