Club profile: The Grove

The Grove in Hertfordshire is unveiling a raft of major and modern improvements, from a halfway house that will have draught beer on tap to buggies that play music.

The Grove, which will celebrate its 20th anniversary this year, is undertaking a host of important investments to its golf experience.

The five-star luxury retreat features a top 100-ranked, Kyle Phillips-designed 18-hole championship golf course and has a reputation for impeccable customer service.

Work has been underway to extend The Stables Bar and enhance the outdoor terrace and courtyard areas to further elevate the food and beverage offering.

The locker rooms, stables toilets and halfway house are also undergoing significant renovations.

The Grove last year unveiled a grass tee modern driving range technology-led solution, and will become the first venue in Europe to offer golf cars with music when a new fleet of high-spec buggies, complete with Bluetooth speakers, is delivered.

Anna Darnell, resort director at The Grove, said: “We are taking our guest experience to another level with these important enhancements. We pride ourselves on having a world-class golf offering and our aim is to lead the industry in offering customers personalisation and standout levels of service.

“The grand unveiling in April, along with our beautiful Mansion rooms and suites being refurbished, will be perfectly timed for the celebrations we’re planning for The Grove’s 20th anniversary.”

The current bar in The Stables – where most golfers head for refreshments after their round – will be extended, creating a private area for small golf groups when required and also allowing for 32 additional seats for our leisure golfers.

The Stables courtyard, which is mainly used for private golf functions, will have a new bar, pergola and furniture throughout. Both that area and The Stables terrace will benefit from stylish new furnishings, parasols and garden features.

A revamped halfway house will have a walk-in fridge, draught beer on tap, a wider choice of food and renovated toilets.

Commenting on the new fleet of golf cars and additions to the practice range, director of golf Brad Gould said: “We strive to be innovative and set ourselves apart, so we are proud to be the first venue in the United Kingdom to offer golf cars with speakers.

“Players will be able to connect and play their choice of music on the course, and the cars have in-built USB charging to keep phones fully charged.

“We now also have speakers on the practice range as well as the new technology, adding further enjoyment and entertainment to our customers’ warm-up and practice.”

Situated 18 miles from central London, The Grove, which was recently awarded GEO Certified® status, is the only venue in the UK to have hosted a World Golf Championship (WGC) event – won by Tiger Woods in 2006.