Kent golf club closes as operator goes bust

A golf club in Kent has suddenly and unexpectedly closed after its operator ceased trading, although there are hopes that it will reopen.

Lullingstone Park Golf Course, which first opened in 1967, is home to two golf courses, the 18-hole Castle Course, which was designed by Fred Hawtree, and the nine-hole Park Course.

Its operator, Sencio Community Leisure has called in an insolvency firm and ceased trading.

In a statement, the company’s board of trustees said its financial challenges had become “insurmountable”.

“This is a combination of the fallout from Covid, soaring energy prices, a winter that hasn’t been kind to golf revenues and increased competition – all of which have conspired against us,” it said.

“We’ve strived repeatedly to try and put the business back on a secure financial footing. This, we are sorry to say, has not been possible.”

Sencio also runs Sevenoaks and Edenbridge leisure centres in Kent, which have both closed down.

All three venues were run by Sencio on behalf of Sevenoaks District Council.

The council’s cabinet member for people and places, Lesley Dyball, said the council is “100 percent committed” to re-opening the three sites.