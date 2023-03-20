Kent golf club closes as operator goes bust
A golf club in Kent has suddenly and unexpectedly closed after its operator ceased trading, although there are hopes that it will reopen.
Lullingstone Park Golf Course, which first opened in 1967, is home to two golf courses, the 18-hole Castle Course, which was designed by Fred Hawtree, and the nine-hole Park Course.
Its operator, Sencio Community Leisure has called in an insolvency firm and ceased trading.
In a statement, the company’s board of trustees said its financial challenges had become “insurmountable”.
“This is a combination of the fallout from Covid, soaring energy prices, a winter that hasn’t been kind to golf revenues and increased competition – all of which have conspired against us,” it said.
“We’ve strived repeatedly to try and put the business back on a secure financial footing. This, we are sorry to say, has not been possible.”
Sencio also runs Sevenoaks and Edenbridge leisure centres in Kent, which have both closed down.
All three venues were run by Sencio on behalf of Sevenoaks District Council.
The council’s cabinet member for people and places, Lesley Dyball, said the council is “100 percent committed” to re-opening the three sites.
I was really disappointed to here this. I had my stag do here in 1994 and used to love playing the course. I had planned on bringing my future son-in-law over for a game this year. I really hope someone takes it over.
Such a shame, we need Municipal courses but we also need Councils to learn to run them properly. Employ a proper trained Golf Club Manager and let them run it properly. You do not have the expertise in house and leisure companies who run swimming pools are no good either
Such a shame I was a member there for 7 years and taught my son how to play the games getting him playing off the white Tees at 9 he lloved it
The course does need investment. Bunkers needed work and the club house was poor with nothing in, the driving range and balls were shocking and with the course as tough as it is you needed to hit a few before starting
The club house was small but always felt welcome and made many friends some that have been members for over 20 years, let’s hope someone buys it out and gives it the potential it has but don’t over price like the other local courses
Unfortunately not a surprise. The course has been bumbling along for the last few years. It was a municipal “Pay for Play” giant in the late 70s & 80s. Great layout & vistas across the Darenth Valley, but like many courses of its type squeezed on investment & overtaken by numerous courses built in the area during the 90s. I carried out numerous acquisition & competitive analysis visits over the years. Great potential to “go again”, but needs a clearer vision & drive.