Major Blackpool golf project is off after new buyer announced

A £35 million project to create a holiday park, hotel and golf course at Windy Harbour near Blackpool appears to be off as the site has been sold.

Pure Leisure, which owned the site, had plans for 495 luxury holiday lodges, a 102-bed hotel, a leisure complex including a pool, spa, restaurant, bar, shop, gym and indoor golf facilities, and an executive nine-hole golf course designed by Westenborg Golf Course Architects that would have comprised nine greens with different tee positionings to allow golfers to play nine or 18 holes.

It even received planning approval last year.

However, local company Partington Group, which provides a mix of static and touring caravan pitches, glamping pods, five-star cottages and premium lodges, has announced it has bought the site.

The company says it has “exciting plans” for it, which will be revealed in due course.

A spokesman for the Partington Group said: “We have acquired an additional 165 acres of land adjacent to Windy Harbour Holiday Park.

“Exciting plans are underway to expand it.

“This £50 million investment will be delivered in a phased approach over the coming years.

“The project will create new jobs and have a significant impact on the visitor economy for the area.

“More details on this project will be revealed as plans progress.”

A spokesman for Pure Leisure confirmed that the company is no longer pursuing the golf project at the location.