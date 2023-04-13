Royal Dornoch installs defibrillators on buggies

Royal Dornoch is believed to be the first golf club in the world to install defibrillators and first aid kits on its buggies.

Surrey businessman and ex-military trainer David Sullivan, embarked on a crusade to promote widespread access to defibrillators after suffering the tragedy of losing four close friends in their 40s, all to cardiac arrest. He joined forces with former England international footballer John Salako three years ago and together they’ve been pivotal in getting the defibrillators on the golf cars at Royal Dornoch.

“Royal Dornoch is the first course in the world to install potentially life-saving defibrillators and first aid kits on each of their golf buggies but, hopefully, it won’t be long before others follow suit,” said David.

“We are seeing more and more golf clubs around the UK purchasing defibrillators for their clubhouses.

“That is fantastic. But we believe clubs can go one step further to protect members and visitors by providing defibrillators in every buggy going out onto the course.”

David was introduced to Royal Dornoch last year during a three-month, 1100-mile fundraising challenge which saw him hit golf balls from John O’Groats to Lands’ End, teaching CPR skills to 40,000 people en route.

“Royal Dornoch’s general manager Neil Hampton and the team looked after me during the challenge, listened to my story and expressed an interest in fitting their buggies with defibrillators,” he explained.

“This is a golf club which is rated among the top ten best in the world and renowned for looking after members and guests who have included President Bill Clinton and many other high-profile personalities.”

“We were very impressed with what David and John have been doing to promote the use of defibrillators,” said Neil Hampton.

“We have had one at the clubhouse and at the half-way house for several years.

“Luckily, they haven’t been called into action so far, but defibrillators have a track record of saving lives.

“Now we have installed a Phillips AED on all five buggies that are hired out to golfers with medical conditions. Another is used by our roving ranger and that could prove particularly invaluable if someone is in distress.

“They are simple to use, the machine talks you through what to do in the event of an emergency.”

David noted there are more than 30,000 cardiac arrests a year in the UK, with “an unacceptable” survival rate of less than eight percent.

“Our mission is to increase investment in life-saving defibrillators and educate as many people as possible on how to perform CPR,” he said.

“The chances of a victim of cardiac arrest surviving are enhanced greatly if a defibrillator can be used within the first three minutes. Stats show the survival rate can be boosted by around 70 percent.

“Given the size of your average golf course, it makes sense to kit out buggies with equipment which can be called upon quickly in an emergency.”

David noted that medical devices are 100 percent tax deductible.