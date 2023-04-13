Sports Technology Awards shortlists Inrange® Golf

The Sports Technology Awards (STAs) has announced the shortlisted candidates for 2023 – top companies from around the globe who strive for tech excellence within their sport of choice. They are set to meet up in New York this spring for a gala awards ceremony.

Within the category of ‘Best Technology for Data & Analytics’ are Meshh (which works with Formula E), Catapult Sports and Inrange® Golf – which has fundamentally changed the way in which driving ranges run their businesses.

The major difference between Inrange® and its competitors is that its system allows range owners to attract not only practice golfers but also social players and large groups, states the company.

And with the latest National Golf Federation (NGF) figures showing that nearly 40 percent of all players who swing a club, do it ‘off-course only’ – there might be no better time than now to invest in a tech upgrade like this.

Having already won six awards in the last two years – including ‘Innovation of the year’ (Asian Golf Awards) and Product of the Year (Boardroom Magazine) – Inrange® has quickly become a player and range owner favourite. An Inrange® partner that has installed the radar-based system at multiple venues had this to say about the experience:

“Inrange® is the first company to have really thought about both sides of the market (golf practice and entertainment) and they’ve brought this to life brilliantly,” said Matt Stillwell, general manager, Horton & Hounslow Golf Parks.

The tech company will soon be launching sites in Korea, Mexico and Australia, as well as continuing its success in North America – with a number of landmark new deals agreed.