More people now play golf off-course than on it in the USA
A National Golf Federation (NGF) report has found that more people now play golf in the USA off-course – such as on driving ranges and at golf entertainment venues – than on the course.
Participation for both has soared since the pandemic started and on-course golf participation saw a significant rise in 2022 – by 500,000 people to 25.6 million golfers.
This means there has been a net gain of 1.3 million golfers who play on courses from early 2020.
The growth even started before the pandemic did, meaning there has now been five straight years of growth – something that has not happened before in the 21st century.
However, this two percent rise in the last year is eclipsed by a 13 percent year-over-year jump in usage at driving range and golf entertainment venues.
It means that the total number of people engaged with off-course golf activities is 27.9 million.
This is the first time ever the NGF has reported more off-course participation than on course.
Off-course was recently defined as ‘golf-entertainment venues such as Topgolf, indoor simulators, standalone driving ranges and off-course school or youth programs’.
Overall, golf’s US consumer base is now a record 41.1 million.
