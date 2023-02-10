More people now play golf off-course than on it in the USA

Alistair Dunsmuir
By Alistair Dunsmuir February 10, 2023 13:13

A National Golf Federation (NGF) report has found that more people now play golf in the USA off-course – such as on driving ranges and at golf entertainment venues – than on the course.

Participation for both has soared since the pandemic started and on-course golf participation saw a significant rise in 2022 – by 500,000 people to 25.6 million golfers.

This means there has been a net gain of 1.3 million golfers who play on courses from early 2020.

The growth even started before the pandemic did, meaning there has now been five straight years of growth – something that has not happened before in the 21st century.

However, this two percent rise in the last year is eclipsed by a 13 percent year-over-year jump in usage at driving range and golf entertainment venues.

It means that the total number of people engaged with off-course golf activities is 27.9 million.

This is the first time ever the NGF has reported more off-course participation than on course.

Off-course was recently defined as ‘golf-entertainment venues such as Topgolf, indoor simulators, standalone driving ranges and off-course school or youth programs’.

Overall, golf’s US consumer base is now a record 41.1 million.

 

  1. SSheridan
    SSheridan February 11, 15:12

    Unfortunately, it’s hard to get away for five to six hours and play eighteen holes on a course these days.

  2. NEXTLINKS
    NEXTLINKS February 11, 12:31

    This is where the rubber hits the road, and as you can see from the comments, largely inspired by my consistent drum beat, full of booming bass now…

    Standards that are not just ready for global scaling, but represent best in class user experience and vision for a better for us all to enjoy.

    There is always more than enough room to grow into a blue ocean economy…

    Let’s
    #growthegame
    Together

    With gratitude always

  3. Atoscope
    Atoscope February 11, 10:39

    It is good to see the growing interest in golf and one hopes some of it moves from entertainment to sport. Golf courses have to continue existing too.

  4. Al-bloushi
    Al-bloushi February 11, 08:55

    The game is growing day by day :))

  5. Dott
    Dott February 10, 17:51

    The same between tennis and padel… One dies the other lives…

  6. Peter
    Peter February 10, 17:43

    Of course ! These entertainment venues are fun places. People can find and spread social capital, with no silly rules, no dress regulations and loud music. Todays young people love these venues and how they operate. Helping and involved in their communities. Clubs still have a lot of work to do.

  7. Richard F
    Richard F February 10, 17:12

    Interesting statistic for golf interest outside the actual golf course….

  8. Inrange® Golf
    Inrange® Golf February 10, 14:34

    It’s a BIG moment for driving range and golf activities owners. Now is the time to build a great experience and see a major uptrend in revenue.

