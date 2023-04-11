Wales Golf launches five-year strategy

Wales Golf has launched a new strategy for growing the game over the next five years, which focuses on five key areas.

‘Everyone’s Game, for fun, for sport, for life’ is “to take the game in Wales forward” between now and 2028.

With 88,000 golfers and nearly half a million competitive rounds played in 2022, golf is one of the most popular sports in Wales and is widely recognised for both its health and wellbeing benefits.

Focusing on five strategic areas – fun, real, inclusive, collaborative and excellence – Wales Golf aims to secure golf’s position as a thriving sport now and into the future.

Wales Golf chief executive Hannah McAllister said “Having consulted widely across the sector with focus groups covering young people, clubs, volunteers and coaches and having received a tremendous response to our player survey we are delighted to launch our new strategy.

“By working closely with all our key stakeholders including players, clubs, counties, coaches, volunteers and partners across the five strategic areas we hope to inspire both new and existing audiences.

“We plan to provide high quality support to Welsh clubs, deliver inclusive and competitive opportunities and enhance our high-performance programme whilst continuing to demonstrate strong governance.

“Whilst we respect the sport’s traditions and history, we also recognise the need to take the game forward so that it can continue to flourish.

“We will only achieve our aims in this regard by working with our partners and by staying true to our values of being fun, real, inclusive, collaborative and striving for excellence in everything we do.

“These values will define the way we run the game in Wales and guide our behaviours and decision making.

“I am genuinely excited at the opportunities that lie ahead and look forward to working with our team and partners to deliver on our plan for the future.”

The strategic plan can be viewed here.