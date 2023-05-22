Fire at Royal Jersey Golf Club causes significant damage

A fire at Royal Jersey Golf Club has destroyed the majority of the club’s greenkeeping sheds, offices, machinery, computer systems, safety clothing and tools.

Noone was injured in the blaze, however.

Eight firefighters were called to the club at around 3am on May 20, following reports of an open land fire.

Once crews arrived, they called for a further two water carriers and four more firefighters to tackle the blaze.

Jersey Fire and Rescue say “a large amount of agricultural equipment and some vehicles have been affected by this incident.”

Darren Attwood, manager of the club, said he’s written to every member.

In the email, he wrote the blaze destroyed: “the majority of the greenkeeping sheds, offices, machinery, computer systems, safety clothing and tools.”

He continued: “Whilst this is devastating for the club, thankfully no one was in the Fort at the time.”

The golf course remains open.

Darren Attwood said the club is working through a contingency plan and hopes to cover the cost of replacing the tools and machinery through the club’s insurance policy, despite fears that they will take 18 months to be delivered.

An investigation is ongoing into the cause of the fire, although it is believed to have been caused by an electrical fault.