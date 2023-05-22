Sinkhole forms by US golf club’s green

A large sinkhole has formed on the 14th hole of a golf course in Utah.

The hole appeared by the green at Fox Hollow Golf Course after a culvert, which was directing water and acting as a drainage system, collapsed, according to KUTV.

The club’s head golf professional, Jaxson Taylor, said no one fell in or was injured.

“We got a phone call, and I ran out there and immediately got on the phone and contacted the city,” Taylor recalled. “Their rapidness, I think, was beneficial.”

Greenkeeper Destry Cobbley said he mowed the area the day before.

“There were no indications the ground in this spot would give way,” he said. “That’s kind of freaky.”

“We’re really operating right now on 16 and a half holes. We’ve shortened one of our holes to keep people away from hitting in that direction,” Taylor explained.

“We think a tree from the river got jammed into our pipe, and the water expanded through the pipe, and that’s what caused that,” Taylor said. “They removed that, so it’s at least flowing right now, so it’s not overflowing. There’s a little bit that got out on the golf course, but it’s all dried up now.”

He said the barricades are temporary while the water runs this high. He said the sinkhole may still be there until the runoff dies down in the next few weeks.

“When the water goes down, we’re going to try to find a more permanent solution, but for right now, they’ve piled in a bunch of rocks to try to keep it contained,” he added.