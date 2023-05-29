Stanedge Golf Club owner becomes PGA Advanced Fellow Professional

The owner of Stanedge Golf Club in Derbyshire has been awarded PGA Advanced Fellow Professional status.

The former Ladies European Tour (LET) golfer, Fame Tate, acquired Stanedge in 2019 and opened it to the public, later winning an ‘outstanding achievement’ award for turning the club around.

She now says she is ‘elated’ and ‘honoured’ after being awarded PGA Advanced Fellow Professional status, the second highest award the PGA offers, which she successfully gained after submitting her PGA Excel application.

PGA Excel is the association’s dedicated assessment framework, enabling members to demonstrate their impact, achievements and value to employers, golfers and the wider industry.

This is the latest in a highly successful career for Fame, who previously represented both England and Great Britain & Ireland as an amateur. She played on the LET for six years, before launching a coaching business.

Fame explained: “When the news came through, I was absolutely over the moon – it certainly put a smile on my face.

“For me both personal and professional development are extremely important – every step of the way I’ve always endeavoured to develop my own skill set and knowledge, with a focus on specialist knowledge, business management and golf growth and development which of course appear heavily within the value blocks of PGA Excel.”

Founded in 1931, Stanedge Golf Club is located on the outskirts of Chesterfield, providing idyllic views stretching over four counties.

Fame added: “In terms of the business, I’m continually looking at areas where we do really well, or areas for improvement, but with this, I felt it provided a vital insight into myself within my overall career and enabled me to look at areas both personally and professionally where I have done well, and areas that I’d like to focus on in the future.”