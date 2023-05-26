The Mere Resort is to be rebranded

The Mere Golf Resort & Spa, one of the highest rated golf venues in Cheshire, is to be rebranded as a Fairmont venue.

The Knutsford-based resort was bought by Dubai-based real estate development and investment firm Select Group last summer, which has announced that its hotel is to be run by Accor’s Fairmont brand.

The venue will reopen in 2024 as Fairmont Cheshire The Mere following a major redevelopment of its off-course facilities.

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts now manages five hotels in the UK, including Fairmont St Andrews in Scotland.

Mark Willis, CEO of Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, commented: “The Fairmont brand is known for its timeless grandeur, magnificent architecture, celebrated addresses with heartfelt service and, as such, is a natural partner for The Mere.

“In partnership with Select Group, our combined vision will create a property which will set a new standard for luxury hospitality in the north west of England, further solidifying Fairmont as an exceptional brand for unforgettable experiences.”

Select Group Founder and CEO, Rahail Aslam, added: “We are pleased to grow our strategic partnership with Accor and excited to add the Fairmont brand to our extensive international portfolio of hospitality developments.

“Delivering globally recognised experiences with a local touch, we look forward to rebranding the iconic The Mere Golf Resort & Spa to Fairmont, reinforcing the property’s positioning as the luxury hotel of choice in the North-West of England for both business and leisure travellers.”

On reopening, the resort will feature 120 guest rooms, up from 81, including 27 suites, new culinary and wellness facilities. There are currently no plans to renovate the existing golf course.