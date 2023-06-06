Council urged to find partners for its eight golf courses

South Ayrshire Council, which owns eight golf courses, has been urged to pursue partnerships with all of them.

The recommendation comes in a report reviewing the council’s estate, amid a move to reduce the size of its property portfolio.

The Avison Young report, which has been presented to the council’s cabinet, recommends that commercial ‘opportunities and partnerships’ be investigated in relation to golf in South Ayrshire.

South Ayrshire Council owns eight golf courses at Belleisle, Dalmilling, Maybole, Girvan and Troon.

In early 2020 the council was considering closing down five of the eight courses.

However, the boom in participation caused by the pandemic meant that, by 2021, it was considering investing in all of the venues.

It now looks like the council is considering commercialising the courses, although some councillors have suggested a cautious approach to change should be adopted.

Councillor Alec Clark said: “We don’t mind streamlining, but we don’t want annihilation.

“One thing that slightly annoyed me was under golf assets, where it said assets would be retained only if they achieve explicit objectives, whatever those might be.

“Statements like that, if the public pick them up, can make them slightly concerned.

“We need to be careful how we put the message out.”

Councillor Bob Pollock agreed and said that there is significant value to golf in South Ayrshire when it comes to ‘social benefits’ and tackling the likes of diabetes and mental health.

He added: “In terms of South Ayrshire, I think it is [worth] an estimated £17 million in trade.

So I support the point that we need to be careful about the message we are putting out there.