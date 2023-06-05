Jurassic Creek Adventure Golf opens in Wolverhampton

3 Hammers Golf Complex in Wolverhampton has opened a dinosaur-themed adventure golf course.

The award-winning facility, which doesn’t include a full-length 18-hole course but offers a 15-hole par three course, a Toptracer driving range, a teaching academy, an American Golf store and a bar and bistro, says the new Jurassic Creek Adventure Golf Course is already bringing thousands of new people into the venue, with many going on to use its other offerings.

The life size animated dinosaurs, which can be seen from the main road, sit in a Jurassic world including a river that meanders through the 18-hole course and a waterfall, which is now home to the 3 Hammers pterodactyl.

“We have had so much fun working on this project,” comments Ian Bonser, owner of the 3 Hammers. “But adventure golf is serious stuff. There is nothing more important to us than creating opportunities for youngsters, in particular, to hold a golf club and come away having enjoyed that experience. If we can capture that feeling, then they will keep coming back and start their journey into golf.”

3 Hammers markets itself as a pathway for people to learn and develop their game without the pressures of a formal golf setting.

“We pride ourselves on being an independent, community venue with big ideas,” concludes Ian. “We hope that by bringing dinosaurs to Wolverhampton we can attract more people to the game and continue to make our contribution to securing the future of the game by creating new golfers in the region.”