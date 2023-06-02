Srixon opens third UK Centre of Excellence in two years

Clydeway Golf Performance Centre in Glasgow has opened a Srixon Centre of Excellence – the first in Scotland.

Located near the city centre, the facility is Srixon’s third UK Centre of Excellence and is destined to become a must-visit hub for golfers of all abilities in Scotland.

It follows the opening of a similar facility at Hartford Golf Club in Cheshire two years ago. Last year it opened its second UK Centre of Excellence, located at The Hertsmere in Hertfordshire.

“I am delighted to announce the opening of our third Centre of Excellence in the UK in partnership with Clydeway Golf Performance Centre,” said Lionel Caron, COO of Srixon Sports Europe. “At Srixon Sports Europe, we are committed to the quality of service we provide to our dealers, customers and golfers around the UK and continental Europe. Clydeway symbolises this ambition and our desire to continue to work together with our retailers to provide the best Srixon, Cleveland Golf and XXIO product experience for all golfers.

“This new Centre of Excellence is part of the brand’s continued strategy to provide flagship performance facilities across Europe where it can showcase and fit its products in a premium and professional setting. We are working hard to push forward with our brand strategy and part of this is the enhancement of our custom fitting service across Europe. The opening of this third Centre of Excellence and our first in Scotland will be followed by further centres being opened across the UK and Europe in the years to come.”

Joe Miller, Srixon Sports Europe’s European product manager, commented: “The Centre of Excellence at Clydeway will allow us to get closer to the end consumer, as well as provide our retailer partners in the north with a facility that they can bring their customers to receive the ultimate fitting experience. In our fitting room we have 38 wood, iron and wedge heads complemented by 300+ wood, iron and wedge shafts, so delivering thousands of combinations to accommodate every type of golfer.”

Clydeway is a family-focused facility that is committed to growing the game across all generations and, along with its magnificent facilities, represents the perfect location for Srixon to partner with on this exciting project.

“We are thrilled to welcome Srixon Sports Europe to Clydeway and work in partnership with them on the launch of such a fantastic initiative,” said Stuart Williamson, owner of Clydeway Golf Performance Centre. “The Centre of Excellence will not only allow our golfers to receive the best fitting experience in the game, but it will also attract more people to our facilities who are seeking to take advantage of the best custom fitting experience in Scotland. We are proud to be the first Centre of Excellence to open in Scotland and look forward to harnessing the opportunities a facility like this will naturally bring to our business.”