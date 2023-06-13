SURC ‘considering closing golf course’

The Elmwood College campus in Fife, part of Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC), which is well-known for its focus on golf education, is reportedly considering closing its 18-hole golf course.

According to The Courier, the SRUC has a “significant deficit” at the campus, which is caused primarily by the cost of running the golf course and the student residences.

The campus is also considering closing its 72 bedroom student accommodation.

Elmwood has a GEO certified 18-hole golf course that was opened in 1997, and a clubhouse. The campus provides training and degrees in golf course management, as well as animal care and wildlife management.

A consultation process has begun involving senior management, the student association and trade unions.

An SURC statement said: “At present Elmwood is operating at a significant deficit which is caused, in particular, by two areas of campus: the golf course and the student residences.

“Consideration over whether these areas should remain a part of the campus will be the focus of the upcoming consultation.

“SRUC is experiencing a time of great change as we develop and enhance our institution and, given the current financial climate, we must give careful consideration to ensuring budget is spent where it will be most beneficial to the institution.

“Updates following the consultation will be made available in due course.”