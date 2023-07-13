Langland Bay Golf Club teams up with PlayMoreGolf

“A large number of golf clubs across the UK have benefited over the last few years with a growing membership waiting list. Some clubs are still at capacity and trying to keep that list at a high number is of vital importance. For me, we want to keep our list at a healthy size, to have a natural feed into membership and also keep the demand going. However, unless you have a policy where to get onto the list you have to pay a substantial deposit, to keep these potential members interested and hungry to join our club is a tough task.

“I have therefore teamed up with PlayMoreGolf, to offer a unique service to those on our membership waiting list. We know, having previously spoken to those waiting to join a club, that often months can go by without any contact from the club, meaning you can sometimes lose that association between the perspective member. We wanted to change this and ensure that we were engaging with those on our waiting list as often as possible.

“Those on our waiting list are given real time notifications and access to tee times via an app that integrates with our tee booking system. The dashboard allows me to specify tee times that are quiet and unused, therefore not effecting our existing members and their experience. Allocating these tee times will allow the waiting list members to play and engage with the club as often as possible. Not only that, but they also become social members of our club, have access to our social calendar and certain members benefits. We anticipate that by implementing this technology, it will enable those on our waiting list to get a taste of a full membership, to engage with the club and its existing members, and start the all-important integration process, all whilst enjoying some rounds of golf. There is an annual fee that the waiting list member will pay. If a space becomes available for full playing membership in the meantime, the remaining fee will be deducted off their full playing subscription.

“With a two-year waiting list, and over 120 people on that list, we are very excited to implement this capability with the help of PlayMoreGolf. To start, we will be inviting 20 people from our list to join and use this new functionality. From there we will further extend this offer to more on the list as and when times become available. Even if a handful of new members come forward, why wouldn’t I want to utilise empty tee slots at quiet times of the day and then integrate these new members ready for the full members journey and experience?”

Andrew Minty, director of golf, Langland Bay Golf Club.