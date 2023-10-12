Origin Amenity Solutions expands its research team

Origin Amenity Solutions (OAS) has announced the expansion of the Origin Turf Science and Technology Centre team and the promotion of one of its key people.

Angus Finlayson, who joined the research and development team in 2021, has been promoted to the trials and digital platform manager, splitting his time across three functions. Angus will be running research trials, collaborating on TurfKeeper’s digital advancements, and providing the software and hardware installation of CirrusPro™ within the OAS Irrigation team.

TurfKeeper is a web-based portal that gives turf industry professionals a fully integrated operations and management solution. The system is proving very popular with turf and business managers alike as it provides complete control over staff management, task planning, machinery management, inventory control, chemical applications and budgeting.

Angus comments, “I am very excited to take on this position. It provides me with the opportunity to merge my passion for research and technology, enabling me to contribute to the advancement of innovation and provide support in the ongoing technological initiatives within the group.”

With the CirrusPro™ irrigation control system, a course’s irrigation is literally in the hands of the greenkeeper. Users can securely adjust their irrigation settings from their smart device, enabling them to make real-time updates from the office, on the course or at home — wherever they are, on any device.

Peter Robin (pictured right with Angus), OAS’ irrigation product manager adds, “CirrusPro goes beyond the limitations of other irrigation management systems, and I am delighted that Angus will be spending some of his time strengthening our team by installing CirrusPro™ for our customers.”

Research and development director at OAS, Geoff Fenn, comments, “I am delighted for Angus. He has a natural aptitude for trials work and is enthusiastic to utilise his unique skillset to benefit the rest of the business. The appointment of a turf trials technician to assist our team will enable him to develop and progress this for the benefit of OAS.”