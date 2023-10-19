Saltex preview: Reesink UK

With a power source for the future, the Groundsmaster e3200 is Toro’s first all-electric outfront rotary mower – and it debuts at SALTEX 2023 on the Reesink UK stand. It will be joined by the new Toro Workman MDX lithium utility vehicle.

Toro has led the pack when it comes to developing hybrid and electric machinery for the golf turf industry, a trend that continues in the groundscare sector with these two new and exciting all-electric launches.

With the Groundsmaster e3200, Toro has taken the rugged chassis, commercial-grade mowing deck and intuitive operator controls of the diesel-powered machine that has been popular for 50 years and made it environmentally friendly with zero-operating emissions.

Toro’s proprietary, patent-pending lithium-ion technology incorporates a smart battery management system for consistent performance and optimised lifecycle and can be configured with up to 17 HyperCell batteries for all-day runtime in all conditions.

Smart controls optimise power consumption by continuously and efficiently providing ample cutting power without slowing down and the reserve power mode allows parameters to be set to ensure enough battery power to return to the recharging station. The on-board 3.3kW charger allows for recharging overnight, ready to tackle another day.

With little engine noise work can start near residential and urban areas early without disturbance.

The battery powered version of the customer favourite Workman MDX diesel mid-sized utility vehicle, means, for the first time, there’s a utility vehicle with enough power for tougher groundscare jobs. The Workman MDX Lithium delivers the same payload, trailer towing capacity and comfort the original Workman MDX is known for – but in a new and sustainable package.

Jon Cole, turfcare divisional business manager at Reesink, says: “We’re delighted to introduce this exciting new electric technology to the groundscare market at SALTEX. Battery power is an integral part of the industry’s future, and these are two crucial launches for mowing and utility work from Toro.”

Visitors to SALTEX will also be able to see the latest offering from all four of Reesink’s divisions across two stands hosting an array of customer favourites.

There will be more productive, durable and versatile groundsmowers from Toro on stand K080 including the Groundsmaster 4000-D rotary mower and LT-F3000 flail mower, as well as the Toro Workman UTX.

From Reesink Hydro-Scapes also on stand K080 will be a selection of irrigation and water aeration solutions from Toro Irrigation and Otterbine. See first-hand the Toro Lynx Central Control alongside other featured irrigation systems, controllers, sprinklers and soil sensors, as well as the Otterbine concept 3 fractional series.

On stand A040 will be the latest sustainable technology from Reesink e-Vehicles and Agriculture. Award-winning brand STAR EV will show the Capella Work Machine with a caged body, the newest addition in the STAR line-up – the AK48-2 Long and the electric, lightweight, optional self-balancing, wide-wheeled KAASPEED scooter with shopping tray, ready to provide a fun method of transport for any multi-surface adventure.

The line-up from Reesink wouldn’t be complete without the 2021 winner of the SALTEX Innovation Award in the Environmental and Sustainability category, the industry’s first all-electric tractor, the Farmtrac FT25G, which will be showing alongside the customer favourite FT26H ROPS tractor.

Whether you’re heading to the exhibition for the latest machinery or equipment for groundscare or fine turf, sustainable technology solutions or advice, Reesink has it all on stands K080 and A040.