Golf club introduces turfcare qualification

Royal Norwich, an historic golf and country club, which relocated four years ago, has introduced an international sports turf qualification for students who want to specialise in golf.

The club is offering two, two-year, full-time programmes of study, which can include on-site accommodation, in which support will be provided by industry leading partners delivering extensive additional training and support for students. This will give students access to the next generation of systems, services and skills to manage the golf course of the future.

Upon completion, students will receive an internationally recognised certificate in sports turf from SRUC Elmwood, St Andrews, Scotland, plus an ILM Level 2 and 3 in business supervision and management.

“We’re proud to announce the introduction of our turfcare academy and business management qualification for students looking to specialise in a golfing background,” says John Kerr, CEO of Royal Norwich.

“This innovative programme combines comprehensive turf management education with specialised business skills, providing a well-rounded foundation for success in this thriving field.

“The qualification is designed to equip our students with the knowledge, skills and hands-on experience necessary to excel in sports turf maintenance and management.”

From maintaining lush greens to utilising leading-edge technology, students will gain a deep understanding of the intricacies involved in creating exceptional golf course conditions.

There are two programmes, the ‘Full Player Programme’ at £4,750 per annum, and the ‘Education Only Programme’ at £3,950 per annum.

The former includes the club’s ‘Performance Golf Programme’; an exclusive opportunity for students to further enhance their golfing skills. This programme provides a range of benefits including mid-week unlimited access to the golf course, state-of-the-art swing analysis and three 60-minute coaching sessions delivered by highly skilled instructors.

Kerr said: “At Royal Norwich we are committed to nurturing the next generation of golf industry professionals.”