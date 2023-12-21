A Gem of a partnership

Old Course Hotel, St Andrews announced a partnership with LPGA and LET golfer Gemma Dryburgh this summer. Just a few days later she played a significant role in Europe retaining the Solheim Cup.

In August, Old Course Hotel, St Andrews, announced a ground-breaking partnership, supporting Gemma Dryburgh’s continued ascent in the game as she broke into the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings top 50 for the first time.

The iconic Old Course Hotel overlooks the Old Course, where the AIG Women’s Open will take place in 2024, and through this partnership they look to inspire the next generation of Scottish golfing talent.

Gemma won the Japan Classic at the end of 2022, becoming just the fourth Scot to win on the LPGA Tour. The five-time champion has played consistently well in 2023, and finished in the top-ten in a Major championship for the first time at the Amundi Evian Championship in July and won the Jock MacVicar award for the top-ranked Scot (T44th) at the Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open in August with Old Course Hotel as her sponsor. At the end of this year, she finished tied sixth at the Toto Japan Classic with a 19-under-par for the tournament that she nearly successfully defended.

“We are thrilled to have Gemma as our new brand ambassador and to have the opportunity to support her on and off the fairway. As the first professional golfer we have sponsored, this partnership recognises Gemma’s contribution to the game and we’re hugely excited to be working with her to help promote women’s golf and inspire the next generation,” said Phyllis Wilkie, general manager at Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort and Spa.

“I have great memories of coming down to St Andrews as a kid and watching golf on the Old Course is one of the reasons I was inspired to play. We would sometimes stay at Old Course Hotel and to now be sponsored by them is such an honour. I’m delighted to have their support at this moment in my career and I’m very excited for our partnership,” said Gemma Dryburgh.

Old Course Hotel’s logo will feature on the front of Gemma’s hat until the end of 2024. The hotel will work with Gemma to launch an invitational event at The Duke’s Course prior to the Women’s Open in 2024 where up and coming junior and amateur golfers will get to join Gemma for the day and hear about what it takes to make it to the top of the game.

Shortly after agreeing the partnership with Old Course Hotel, Gemma was called up to play in the 2023 Solheim Cup. During the event she holed an enormous putt from 20 yards to win the third hole on the final day in a singles match against Cheyenne Knight. It proved to be a vital putt – she went on to tie the match, ensuring Europe secured half a point. Europe went on, of course, to retain the trophy by drawing 14-14.

When asked just before the tournament if she had any hidden talents, Gemma replied: “I can play the guitar. My favourite track to play is Blackbird by Paul McCartney. I’ve been asked if I’d take it over to the Solheim to play it in the team room, but I don’t think that would be right for a debutant. Maybe in future years.”

Some of the world’s best golfers may well be hearing several renditions of Blackbird in the years to come.